Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. First Analysis started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NYSE:BILL opened at $37.78 on Friday. Bill.com has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $64.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,231,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,858,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,107,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,282,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,892,000. 42.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

