Binance Coin (BNB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $383.22 Million

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and approximately $383.22 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for $12.01 or 0.00192969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Gate.io, FCoin and Exrates. During the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016098 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.19 or 0.02670528 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00040573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00036401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00099974 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Exrates, FCoin, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Bancor Network, Gate.io, AirSwap, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

