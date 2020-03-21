Binance USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $170.65 million and approximately $132.17 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00016062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00054497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.69 or 0.04360230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038485 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 171,138,408 tokens. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

