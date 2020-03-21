BitBay Trading Up 300.3% Over Last 7 Days (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. One BitBay coin can now be bought for about $0.0458 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. BitBay has a market cap of $46.38 million and approximately $56,524.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded 300.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitBay alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00020285 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005881 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000459 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitBay Profile

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.