BitCapitalVendor Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $99,478.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00053540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000617 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.15 or 0.04403561 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00070329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00038470 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003734 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,399,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bit-Z and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

