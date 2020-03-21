BitCapitalVendor Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $118,468.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00053810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000618 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.63 or 0.04287145 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00069827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016640 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00013066 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003776 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 934,399,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

