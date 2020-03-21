bitCNY Achieves Market Cap of $4.39 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.39 million and $67.05 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002156 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.02838645 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00193935 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036356 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 32,359,400 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

