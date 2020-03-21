BitCoen 24-Hour Volume Hits $222.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $57,831.97 and approximately $222.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.12 or 0.03027462 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001657 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,073.39 or 0.98264511 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000469 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.