Bitcoin Cash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.72 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and approximately $4.72 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $219.27 or 0.03517731 BTC on popular exchanges including MBAex, Bibox, Upbit and ACX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,233.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00664081 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018933 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000601 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,343,112 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Sistemkoin, Binance, Bleutrade, Kraken, Bisq, ACX, Allcoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Negocie Coins, COSS, Mercado Bitcoin, Koinim, Instant Bitex, Poloniex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Iquant, CoinTiger, DSX, Liquid, YoBit, Coinroom, Bitfinex, QuadrigaCX, Huobi, Coinbe, BiteBTC, Coinsuper, Livecoin, Zebpay, BTCC, Bit2C, Braziliex, Coinnest, GOPAX, Bitsane, Vebitcoin, IDCM, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, Coinhub, Bittylicious, BitMarket, QBTC, ZB.COM, Bitso, Gatecoin, Cryptopia, TOPBTC, Gate.io, EXX, CEX.IO, Independent Reserve, Koinex, Exrates, ABCC, Coinbase Pro, HBUS, DragonEX, Bibox, CoinEx, Bittrex, Trade Satoshi, BTC Trade UA, Coinsquare, Trade By Trade, CoinBene, Kucoin, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Fatbtc, Bitbns, BigONE, Coinrail, Coinfloor, WEX, xBTCe, UEX, Crex24, B2BX, Koineks, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, BitForex, Buda, Altcoin Trader, Zaif, cfinex, RightBTC, FCoin, CoinExchange, BtcTrade.im, Korbit, Bitstamp, Mercatox, Bit-Z, BX Thailand, Bitinka, BTC Markets, SouthXchange, Coinone, C2CX, WazirX, CoinFalcon, Graviex, Cryptomate, CPDAX, OTCBTC, OKCoin International, MBAex, Kuna, bitFlyer, Cryptohub, Bitbank, Bithumb, Exmo, Tidex, OKEx, Ovis, Liqui, Indodax and Cobinhood. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

