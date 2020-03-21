Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.97 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 30.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00008275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, Binance, OKEx and Crex24. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $96.01 million and $14.97 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004012 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00001104 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000516 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00033323 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, BigONE, Bithumb, Indodax, HitBTC, Gate.io, Huobi, Exrates, BtcTrade.im, Binance, OKEx, Crex24, Kucoin and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.