Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Reaches $134.32 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $7.67 or 0.00123276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, HitBTC, Upbit and Huobi. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $134.32 million and approximately $29.10 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00535645 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00092804 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002477 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002450 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000469 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, Bit-Z, C2CX, BitMarket, Bittrex, BitFlip, Upbit, BitBay, Coinone, OKEx, Braziliex, Gate.io, Crex24, Indodax, Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex, Bitfinex, Koineks, QuadrigaCX, Kucoin, Negocie Coins, Sistemkoin, Exmo, Bithumb, Bitsane, Exrates, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Bitinka, TDAX, Vebitcoin, YoBit, Graviex, DSX, Zebpay, Binance, Coinnest, Korbit, CEX.IO, HitBTC, Huobi, Bitlish and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

