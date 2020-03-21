Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Hits $0.0052 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $96,062.99 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00537923 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00123528 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00092713 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002540 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002515 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

