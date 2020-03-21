Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.01158032 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00034485 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00172394 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008155 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00090527 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

