Bitcoin Private One Day Volume Reaches $824.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $722,599.76 and approximately $824.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 142.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00002466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, TOPBTC and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00536505 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00123369 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00092447 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002523 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002468 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, TOPBTC, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.