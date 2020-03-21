Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $161.67 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $161.67 or 0.02690221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Korbit, Bitfinex and BigONE. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $3.54 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00191217 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040738 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036036 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00100088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,339,827 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Hotbit, Korbit, HitBTC, Altcoin Trader, YoBit, Poloniex, Kucoin, Huobi, SouthXchange, Coinbit, Coinsquare, MBAex, Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, BX Thailand, WazirX, BigONE, Bitrue, Bitbns, Bitkub, Koinex, IDAX, Upbit, CoinBene, Coinsuper, Kraken, ZB.COM, FCoin, OKEx, Bitfinex, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Bibox, CoinEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

