Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.20 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 48.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $174.65 or 0.02785029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Bitkub, BX Thailand and Bitbns. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.20 billion and approximately $3.09 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00194335 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00040832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00036580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00100454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,340,977 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitkub, Hotbit, Altcoin Trader, Kucoin, Bitrue, Poloniex, Bit-Z, Indodax, YoBit, Koinex, SouthXchange, Korbit, DragonEX, IDAX, Bittrex, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Coinbit, WazirX, Huobi, Coinsquare, CoinBene, Gate.io, CoinZest, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Upbit, BigONE, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, FCoin, Bithumb, Binance, BX Thailand, MBAex, Kraken, Cobinhood, OKEx, Bibox, Bitbns and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

