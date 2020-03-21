BitcoiNote Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last seven days, BitcoiNote has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One BitcoiNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a market capitalization of $12,566.67 and $11.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 75.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 11,354,519 coins. The official website for BitcoiNote is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN. The official message board for BitcoiNote is medium.com/@bitcoinote.

Buying and Selling BitcoiNote

BitcoiNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoiNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

