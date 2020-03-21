BitcoinZ Market Capitalization Tops $406,676.90 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $406,676.90 and $19,090.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00538792 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00121926 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00092863 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002518 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000466 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,578,772,719 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

