Bitcore (BTX) Price Up 18.9% This Week

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $223.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00003409 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, QBTC, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Bitcore has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.05 or 0.02152738 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.05 or 0.03560337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00621944 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00662720 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00081587 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00026705 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00531909 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016185 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,153,125 coins and its circulating supply is 17,652,165 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, QBTC, Exrates, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

