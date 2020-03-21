Bitfex Hits Market Cap of $339,889.91 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. One Bitfex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. Bitfex has a market capitalization of $339,889.91 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitfex has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.03 or 0.02671217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00191854 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00040586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitfex Token Profile

Bitfex was first traded on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,764 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,764 tokens. Bitfex’s official message board is medium.com/idap-io. Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com. The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

