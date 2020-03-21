BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0001

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 31% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BitForex and ABCC. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $7,048.94 and approximately $33,573.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 27.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.02657778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00193932 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00040733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

