Bitradio Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. During the last week, Bitradio has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $79,853.87 and $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001711 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,489,922 coins and its circulating supply is 8,489,918 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

