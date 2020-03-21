BitTube (TUBE) Reaches Market Cap of $965,414.09

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $965,414.09 and approximately $3,216.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Livecoin, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00665015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007679 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000108 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 246,432,890 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

