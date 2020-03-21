bitUSD (BITUSD) Trading 20.9% Higher Over Last Week

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00011589 BTC on major exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $703.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02716532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00194486 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040923 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About bitUSD

bitUSD launched on November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,150,550 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

