BlackCoin (BLK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7,980.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0219 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and CoinEgg. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $7,980.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00020036 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,845,259 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Upbit, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

