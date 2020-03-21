BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 83,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of CII traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,286. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.41. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

