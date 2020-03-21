Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.31% of Blackrock Muniassets Fund worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Muniassets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackrock Muniassets Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUA traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,174. Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

Blackrock Muniassets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Muniassets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniassets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.