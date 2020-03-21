Blackstone Group Inc Acquires 234,331 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,331 shares during the period. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 1.4% of Blackstone Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blackstone Group Inc owned 4.24% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $213,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.10 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $27,665.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,757.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,426 shares of company stock worth $90,232. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXMT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

