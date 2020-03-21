Blackstone Group Inc Acquires New Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 213,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,666,000. Crowdstrike comprises 0.1% of Blackstone Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blackstone Group Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Crowdstrike at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,575,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 608.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 63,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 283.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 226,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 176,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.81. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The business’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 64,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total value of $3,030,931.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $3,348,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,486,719 shares of company stock worth $293,394,475 over the last ninety days.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.