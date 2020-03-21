Blackstone Group Inc Acquires New Stake in HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT)

Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Blackstone Group Inc owned 0.27% of HBT Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,319,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 4th quarter worth $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

In other HBT Financial news, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Also, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 7,500 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,110.

HBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

HBT opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $317.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

