Blackstone Group Inc Acquires New Stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Blackstone Group Inc owned 1.67% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 66,662.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,201,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 67,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $918,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

XERS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.10). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.32% and a negative net margin of 4,568.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Research analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Shannon, Jr. purchased 12,048 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $52,167.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,888.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

