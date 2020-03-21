Blackstone Group Inc Acquires Shares of 800,000 CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU)

Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,096,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of CIIG Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Get CIIG Merger alerts:

CIICU stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. CIIG Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37.

CIIG Merger Profile

CIIG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.