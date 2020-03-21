Blackstone Group Inc Buys 230,000 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 980,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for 0.2% of Blackstone Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Blackstone Group Inc owned 0.21% of VICI Properties worth $25,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in VICI Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in VICI Properties by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,943,000 after purchasing an additional 626,874 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

Shares of VICI opened at $12.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.41%.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 17,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $449,977.05. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,609.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.24 per share, with a total value of $209,492.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 74,070 shares of company stock worth $1,750,697 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

