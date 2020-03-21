Blackstone Group Inc Buys Shares of 450,000 CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU)

Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CHP Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHPMU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHPMU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of CHP Merger during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000.

CHP Merger stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43. CHP Merger Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

About CHP Merger

CHP Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses with a focus on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Summit, New Jersey.

