Blackstone Group Inc Invests $21.95 Million in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 725,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $21,953,000. Healthcare Trust Of America makes up about 0.1% of Blackstone Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blackstone Group Inc owned 0.35% of Healthcare Trust Of America at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 64,734.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,611,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,408,000 after buying an additional 21,578,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,883,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,113,000 after acquiring an additional 959,301 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 16,759.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,027,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,579,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,476,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,116 shares in the last quarter.

HTA opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.38. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.38). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vicki U. Booth acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,443.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Healthcare Trust Of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

