Blackstone Group Inc Makes New $3.08 Million Investment in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN)

Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000. Blackstone Group Inc owned about 0.54% of Tufin Software Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TUFN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.78 million and a PE ratio of -5.37. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.79 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.49% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.