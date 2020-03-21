Blackstone Group Inc Makes New $5.79 Million Investment in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP)

Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XP in the 4th quarter worth $385,000.

Get XP alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on XP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on XP in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

XP opened at $17.94 on Friday. XP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $43.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.75.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XP Inc. (NYSE:XP).

Receive News & Ratings for XP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.