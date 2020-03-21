Blackstone Group Inc Makes New Investment in Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 274,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000. Blackstone Group Inc owned approximately 0.57% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $1,027,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $4,177,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,527,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,694,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,190,000.

SPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of SPT opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.92. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 million.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

