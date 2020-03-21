Blackstone Group Inc Purchases New Position in Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC)

Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,000. Clarivate Analytics comprises about 0.1% of Blackstone Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blackstone Group Inc owned about 0.36% of Clarivate Analytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Analytics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 52,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate Analytics alerts:

Shares of CCC opened at $17.25 on Friday. Clarivate Analytics PLC has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Clarivate Analytics had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley cut shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Clarivate Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.