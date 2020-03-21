Blackstone Group Inc Purchases New Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,263,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,863,000. NexTier Oilfield Solutions comprises about 0.1% of Blackstone Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blackstone Group Inc owned about 1.55% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,773,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $66,251,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

NEX opened at $1.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

