Blackstone Group Inc Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $20,818,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 904.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 87,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 78,691 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000 over the last 90 days.

UBER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.52.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

