Blackstone Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Blackstone Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blackstone Group Inc owned about 0.77% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $19,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2,530.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,576,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,196,000 after buying an additional 4,403,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,448,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,706,000 after purchasing an additional 820,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,204,000 after purchasing an additional 715,111 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after purchasing an additional 372,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,396,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,610,000 after purchasing an additional 360,410 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $38.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.96. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $46.86.

