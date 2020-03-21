Blackstone Group Inc Sells 194,100 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Blackstone Group Inc decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 194,100 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for 0.1% of Blackstone Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Blackstone Group Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Targa Resources worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 81,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. ValuEngine cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.59.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

