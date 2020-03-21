Blackstone Group Inc Takes $1.14 Million Position in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Blackstone Group Inc owned about 0.54% of CIM Commercial Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 45,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of CMCT opened at $9.44 on Friday. CIM Commercial Trust Corp has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $26.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. CIM Commercial Trust had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 246.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that CIM Commercial Trust Corp will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CIM Commercial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.00%.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.