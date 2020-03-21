Blackstone Group Inc Takes $22.10 Million Position in Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,678,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,000. Galera Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of Blackstone Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blackstone Group Inc owned about 6.77% of Galera Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,582,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.70). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.