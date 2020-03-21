Blackstone Group Inc Takes $6.96 Million Position in Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,000. Blackstone Group Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $981,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.72.

In other Dynatrace news, Director James K. Lines sold 29,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $999,689.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,997,615.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,957,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,817,567 shares in the company, valued at $64,687,209.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 671,584 shares of company stock worth $21,677,465.

NYSE DT opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $37.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.