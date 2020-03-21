Blackstone Group Inc Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Blackstone Group Inc owned 0.06% of Bill.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

BILL stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.67. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

