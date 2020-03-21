Blackstone Group Inc Takes Position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000. Blackstone Group Inc owned 0.14% of Cannae as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,964,000 after buying an additional 567,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cannae by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 23.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,333,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,628,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 612,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cannae by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after buying an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

CNNE stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.87 per share, for a total transaction of $617,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,462.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

