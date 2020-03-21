Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will announce sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.84 billion. Blackstone Group reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $7.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $9.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Blackstone Group.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.40.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.54. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc acquired 610,409 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,272,136 shares of company stock worth $33,156,606. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,010,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,846,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,600,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 626.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $377,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,357,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after purchasing an additional 125,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.