BLAST (BLAST) Hits Market Capitalization of $138,265.75

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. BLAST has a total market cap of $138,265.75 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. During the last week, BLAST has traded 40.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000120 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000059 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,720,988 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

